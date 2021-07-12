Hatley man sentenced to 5 years prison in drunken driving fatal crash

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -The 21-year-old Hatley man convicted of drinking and driving prior to a crash that killed his passenger will spend five years in prison followed by five years extended supervision.

Heith Gureski will receive credit for 238 days already spent in custody. In May, he pleaded no contest to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and was found guilty as result.

The crash was reported around 2:35 a.m. Nov. 15 on County Road J near Roble Lane in the town of Weston. Investigators said the vehicle had been traveling north on County Road J when it left the roadway, struck trees, and rolled over.

During Gureski’s probable cause hearing on Nov. 16, Assistant District Attorney Sidney Brubacher said Gureski and the victim, Bryce Giles, 21, had been barhopping before the fatal crash. He said witnesses explained Gureski did a burnout in the parking lot of a bar on County Highway J and took off speeding. A group of people were traveling together but told investigators Gureski had gotten so far ahead of them they did not witness the crash.

“He went off the road, he went airborne, he took out two trees. Law enforcement believes he was going at a very high rate of speed. There were no skidmarks,” Brubacher explained on Nov. 16.

Police said Giles died at the scene.

