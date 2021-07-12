Advertisement

Hatley man sentenced to 5 years prison in drunken driving fatal crash

Heath Gureski, 21
Heath Gureski, 21(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -The 21-year-old Hatley man convicted of drinking and driving prior to a crash that killed his passenger will spend five years in prison followed by five years extended supervision.

Heith Gureski will receive credit for 238 days already spent in custody. In May, he pleaded no contest to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and was found guilty as result.

The crash was reported around 2:35 a.m. Nov. 15 on County Road J near Roble Lane in the town of Weston. Investigators said the vehicle had been traveling north on County Road J when it left the roadway, struck trees, and rolled over.

During Gureski’s probable cause hearing on Nov. 16, Assistant District Attorney Sidney Brubacher said Gureski and the victim, Bryce Giles, 21, had been barhopping before the fatal crash. He said witnesses explained Gureski did a burnout in the parking lot of a bar on County Highway J and took off speeding. A group of people were traveling together but told investigators Gureski had gotten so far ahead of them they did not witness the crash.

“He went off the road, he went airborne, he took out two trees. Law enforcement believes he was going at a very high rate of speed. There were no skidmarks,” Brubacher explained on Nov. 16.

Police said Giles died at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart and Krista Halderson
2 bodies found in Dane County, son of missing couple in custody
One of the top 5 decorated squares at Wausau's 2021 Chalkfest.
2021 Wausau Chalkfest comes to an end
GOVERNOR TONY EVERS
Evers vetoes republican bills
Jamie Redmond among her team of co-workers when receiving the DAISY Award.
Marshfield nurse awarded DAISY Award
David Castro, 17, was the victim of a road rage shooting. His father says the teen had wanted...
Father asks for help after 17-year-old son killed in road rage shooting

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day Issued For Wednesday: Showers & storms expected mid-week
Gov. Evers reports raising $5 million over first 6 months of 2021
A Sharp-Tailed Grouse, Tympanuchus phasianellus, in spring
DNR cancels third straight sharp-tailed grouse season
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin averages 114 new coronavirus cases per day