Gas tops $3 a gallon in Wausau area

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gas is starting to creep above $3 a gallon at a few gas stations in the Wausau area.

In the early days of the pandemic, demand dropped and so did prices. In late April 2020, gas was around $1.20 per gallon in many Wisconsin cities.

The cost is still significantly lower than $4 a gallon drivers paid on average in 2012.

GasBuddy.com reports depending on where you live in Wisconsin, gas varies by as much as .35 cents per gallon. Over the weekend, stations in Rice lake, Minong, Mellan and Bayfield had prices as high as $3.14.

Monday, the highest price in the Wausau area was $3.09, according to GasBuddy.

