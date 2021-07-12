Bucks win Game 3 of NBA Finals with 120-100 blowout over Suns

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Bucks first NBA Finals game in Milwaukee since 1974 went about as well as they could’ve hoped, as the Deer used a huge second quarter to fuel them to a 120-100 Game 3 win over the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix now leads the series 2-1 going into Wednesday’s Game 4.

Phoenix led 28-25 after the first quarter, but Milwaukee outscored them 35-17 in the second to take a 15 point lead into halftime. After the Suns cut into the lead in the third quarter, the Bucks went on a 16-0 run to put the game away for good.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was special once again, finishing with 41 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists. He’s just the third player in NBA history with consecutive 40-point/10-rebound games in the Finals, joining LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal.

Jrue Holiday scored 21 points and Khris Middleton had 18 as they each played their best games of the series.

