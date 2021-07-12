Advertisement

Biden administration asks judge to dismiss TikTok appeal

Despite moving to dismiss the TikTok and WeChat appeals, the Biden administration is developing...
Despite moving to dismiss the TikTok and WeChat appeals, the Biden administration is developing its own criteria for assessing national security risks by foreign-owned apps.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The White House is moving to toss out an appeal filed by the Trump administration, involving the popular social media app TikTok.

The new motion calls the appeal practically moot because President Joe Biden has already issued an executive order that scrapped the former president’s proposed restrictions against TikTok and WeChat.

Last year, Trump tried to ban those Chinese-linked apps from in the United States, claiming they pose a national security risk.

But multiple courts issued injunctions blocking those moves, which the Trump administration appealed.

Despite moving to dismiss those appeals, the Biden administration is developing its own criteria for assessing national security risks by foreign-owned apps.

U.S. policymakers are concerned TikTok and other apps could give China access to the personal data of Americans or spread misinformation.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart and Krista Halderson
2 bodies found in Dane County, son of missing couple in custody
One of the top 5 decorated squares at Wausau's 2021 Chalkfest.
2021 Wausau Chalkfest comes to an end
Terry Caspersen DOC booking photo from 2019 and Wausau Daily Herald article photo of Caspersen...
Parole eligibility postponed man convicted in 1964 Wausau murder
Chandler Halderson, 23
Son of missing woman, slain man held on $10,000 bond
Jamie Redmond among her team of co-workers when receiving the DAISY Award.
Marshfield nurse awarded DAISY Award

Latest News

FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill
Firefighters across the U.S. West are struggling to contain wildfires.
Firefighters make progress against big fires in US West
The company logo of Royal Philips NV sits on the head office in Amsterdam, Netherlands,...
Philips recalls ventilators, CPAP machines
Bill to name Colby Wisconsin's state cheese introduced in legislature
Bill to name Colby Wisconsin's state cheese introduced in legislature
Bucks gear hard to find as demand soars during team's NBA Finals run
Bucks gear hard to find as demand soars during team's NBA Finals run