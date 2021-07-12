60,000 attend inaugural Taste ‘N Glow event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizers estimate 60,000 people attended new Taste ‘N Glow event over the weekend. The event replaced Wausau’s annual BalloonFest event. This year more than 30 hot air balloons gathered for the public to see up close. It was held in Marathon.

Aiding organizers was the nearly perfect weekend weather.

Next year’s event is also planned for the second weekend in July -- July 8-10.

