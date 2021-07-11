Wausau native Fenhaus finishes second in SRX race at Slinger Speedway

SLINGER, Wis. (WSAW) -In front of a national audience, 17-year old Wausau driver Luke Fenhaus came within a few hundred feet of winning the Superstar Racing Experience Race (SRX) at Slinger Speedway. Former IndyCar driver Marco Andretti won the race.

Fenhaus traded the lead back and forth with three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart throughout the 150-lap main event. He looked to have the race in the bag before a caution right as he was going to take the white flag in regulation. On the restart in overtime, Andretti grabbed the lead and held off Fenhaus.

Fenhaus, who earned a “Golden Ticket” into the race with a win at the Slinger Nationals earlier this week, immediately established himself as a contender against some of the most notable names in motorsports. He finished third in the first heat, fourth in the second heat after the field was inverted.

