Advertisement

NFL linebacker Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

This photo provided by the Arlington Police Department shows Atlanta Falcons linebacker...
This photo provided by the Arlington Police Department shows Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo. NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday, July 8, 2021 by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address for Mingo in West Monroe, Louisiana.(Arlington Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police say NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Mingo was arrested Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington in North Texas. He was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

His attorney did not immediately return an email seeking comment on Saturday.

Mingo signed in March with the Atlanta Falcons, who terminated his contract Saturday night.

He was chosen by Cleveland as the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft. He also has played for Chicago, Houston, New England and Seattle during his NFL career.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart and Krista Halderson
2 bodies found in Dane County, son of missing couple in custody
Downtown Minocqua
UPDATE: Man found in Minocqua following 5-hour search
The Taste 'n Glow Balloon Festival started with 30 balloons taking flight Friday night.
30 hot air balloons take off for start of Taste ‘n Glow Balloon Festival
Hannah Miller
Homicide victim to be laid to rest Tuesday
The Wisconsin Assembly is taking up the so-called ‘Mill Bill’ Tuesday evening.
Future of Verso Paper Mill unknown after Evers vetoes legislation

Latest News

A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept...
Girl, 12, dies after car swept away in Missouri floodwater
Tonya Carter, the girl's grandma, said the 12-year-old got out of the passenger's side door and...
Grandma talks about girl getting swept into drainage
United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen arrives to attend a press conference at a...
Yellen: US regulators to assess risk posed by climate change
Local media reports two firefighters died Saturday after an aircraft they were in to respond to...
2 firefighters die as plane goes down while surveying Arizona blaze
Pope Francis appears on a balcony of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, July 11,...
Pope Francis makes first appearance since intestinal surgery