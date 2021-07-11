Local nurse awarded DAISY Award

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - 60 nurses, specialized in treating kidney diseases, are still celebrating after being recognized with a DAISY award at DaVita Kidney Care in Marshfield.

One of those nurses is Jamie Redmond. She’s not only a nurse and the clinical coordinator, but she’s also a mother of five. She was surprised to be one of the recipients. “I wasn’t expecting it,” Jamie said. The award recognizes hard work and dedication to the job. “As a nurse, we pour, kind of, our whole heart into our jobs,” she said.

She said she does the job solely for the patients. But getting recognized once in a while can go a long way. “It’s nice to have the recognition that, that matters,” Jamie said.

Persevering through burnout to get things done. “At the end of the day everyone comes together and we get the job done,” Jamie said. “It’s a really good feeling. I am really proud of myself, I’m proud of my team, I’m proud of my family at home for pulling together at home too while mom’s at work, that they all helped out at home. I just really have a great team and everything like that.”

One person from her support system is also her long-time boss. “I’ve known Jaime since she was 15. I actually recruited her when this position opened and I just, she has gone so far beyond my expectations and I am just so incredibly proud of her,” Group Facility Administrator, Tabitha Draeger said.

In her eyes, Jaime exceeded all her expectations. From going through specialized training to working 50 hours a week, Jamie maintained a positive attitude the entire time. “There are not even words for how important she is to this team,” Tabitha said. “She just stuck with it and kept a positive attitude and did what needed to be done.”

The main theme for Jamie’s success: a positive attitude. “Dialysis is hard for the patients, it’s a whole new way of life and it’s scary So we do our absolute best to maintain a positive attitude with each other and with the patients. just so that, life is hard enough without having to have a bad attitude along the way,” Tabitha said.

The DAISY Award is given to nephrology nurses across the world. To learn more about the DAISY Foundation and the award, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.