Hodag Country Festival wraps up on final day

Lawn chairs set up in front of the stage at the 2021 Hodag Country Festival
Lawn chairs set up in front of the stage at the 2021 Hodag Country Festival(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Hodag Country Festival wrapped up on Sunday, concluding the week-long country music festival that featured four days of performing artists.

The festival returned after being canceled in 202 due to COVID-19.

“It’s nice to get together and see everybody again. This is like our second home,” Chris Bell said.

Even on the final day, the field in front of the stage featured lawn chairs as far as the eye could see with food vendors lined up alongside them.

“It was a steady crowd. Definitely up from the last couple of years,” Webbys owner Bill Kuckkahn said.

Other food vendors agreed with Kuckkahn, making the observation that business has been busier this year compared to where it was in 2019. They said there was also a renewed energy in the crowd.

“There’s a lot of people, it seems like. I think people want to get out,” Kelly’s Concessions owner Jim Dalbec said.

Behind the stage was where the campsites were lined up in rows. Official numbers from the festival won’t get in until at least a week after the festival concludes, but officials made observations that the number of campers was about the same as in previous years. Many of those campers were thankful for a week returned.

“We see people we haven’t seen for a  year, and even though we’ve had a year off, we see some of the same people,” Bell said.

“All these people are like family and everyone seems to know everyone. They have their rituals, they have their traditions,” Sydney Delatorre said.

While the music was the main act, those in the campsites were appreciative of the community that the festival brought together.

“Hanging out with the people here, talking to everyone and getting to meet new people. Singing to the music, it’s really cool to get on stage,” Hailey Peitersen said.

The festival is set to return July 7-10 next year.

