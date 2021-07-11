Advertisement

Girl, 12, dies after car swept away in Missouri floodwater

A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept...
A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept into a drainage ditch while trying to leave the car. Her body was later found in a creek.(Source: MSHP/KSDK/CNN)
By KSDK staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KSDK) - Flash flooding is being blamed for the death of a 12-year-old girl in Missouri.

Authorities said the girl, who the family identified as Aaleya Carter, was swept down a storm drain while trying to leave the car Saturday morning.

The girl was riding with family members when the car was swept off the road by floodwater.

The car landed on a concrete drain.

Three people inside the vehicle made it out safely, but when the girl tried to exit, she fell down the drain.

Her body was later found in a creek.

Police said the floodwater reached as high as 2 feet on the highway.

Copyright 2021 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Bart and Krista Halderson
2 bodies found in Dane County, son of missing couple in custody
Downtown Minocqua
UPDATE: Man found in Minocqua following 5-hour search
The Taste 'n Glow Balloon Festival started with 30 balloons taking flight Friday night.
30 hot air balloons take off for start of Taste ‘n Glow Balloon Festival
Hannah Miller
Homicide victim to be laid to rest Tuesday
The Wisconsin Assembly is taking up the so-called ‘Mill Bill’ Tuesday evening.
Future of Verso Paper Mill unknown after Evers vetoes legislation

Latest News

Across Florida, people living in the thousands of condominiums rising above the state’s 1,350...
Officials across Florida rethink condo inspection polices
GOVERNOR TONY EVERS
Evers vetoes republican bills
3 Year Anniversary Of Sun Prairie Explosion
3 Year Anniversary Of Sun Prairie Explosion
LIVE: Richard Branson blasts off
Richard Branson plans to boldly go where no space baron has gone before on Sunday.
Richard Branson's space adventure decades in the making