Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Basking in sunshine to end the weekend

Lots of sun and comfortable conditions to wrap up the weekend. Some changes ahead this week.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another day to make use of the sunglasses and sunblock if you will be spending some quality time outdoors. Fine weather for the final day of Hodag, Chalkfest, and the conclusion of Taste N’Glow. Sunshine along with a few clouds as the day goes along. Comfortably warm and not humid with afternoon readings topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A good night for stargazing with a mainly clear sky tonight. Lows in the low 50s north, mid to upper 50s central and south.

Turning a bit more humid as the week goes on.
Turning a bit more humid as the week goes on.(WSAW)
Showers with a chance of storms on Wednesday with a cold front.
Showers with a chance of storms on Wednesday with a cold front.(WSAW)
A half inch to over an inch of rainfall is possible.
A half inch to over an inch of rainfall is possible.(WSAW)

Sunshine mixing with clouds on Monday, remaining dry. High in the upper 70s. Clouds will be more common than sun on Tuesday with a chance of showers or a storm later in the afternoon or at night. High in the low 80s. Wednesday features considerable cloudiness with times of showers or storms, especially in the afternoon. Some downpours are anticipated. Highs in the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy on Thursday with showers and a chance of storms. High in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds Friday with a chance of showers. High in the mid 70s. Partly sunny to start next weekend on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy Sunday with showers and a chance of a storm. High in the low 80s.

Close to average highs this week.
Close to average highs this week.(WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart and Krista Halderson
2 bodies found in Dane County, son of missing couple in custody
Downtown Minocqua
UPDATE: Man found in Minocqua following 5-hour search
The Taste 'n Glow Balloon Festival started with 30 balloons taking flight Friday night.
30 hot air balloons take off for start of Taste ‘n Glow Balloon Festival
Hannah Miller
Homicide victim to be laid to rest Tuesday
The Wisconsin Assembly is taking up the so-called ‘Mill Bill’ Tuesday evening.
Future of Verso Paper Mill unknown after Evers vetoes legislation

Latest News

Plenty of sunshine and nice today. More clouds with chances of showers and storms as the week...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Morning Forecast
Mostly clear and quiet tonight.
First Alert Weather: Dry & pleasant for the rest of the weekend
Sunny to partly cloudy on Sunday and continued pleasant.
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Mostly clear and quiet tonight. Sun mixing with clouds on Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast