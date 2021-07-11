First Alert Weather: Basking in sunshine to end the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another day to make use of the sunglasses and sunblock if you will be spending some quality time outdoors. Fine weather for the final day of Hodag, Chalkfest, and the conclusion of Taste N’Glow. Sunshine along with a few clouds as the day goes along. Comfortably warm and not humid with afternoon readings topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A good night for stargazing with a mainly clear sky tonight. Lows in the low 50s north, mid to upper 50s central and south.

Turning a bit more humid as the week goes on. (WSAW)

Showers with a chance of storms on Wednesday with a cold front. (WSAW)

A half inch to over an inch of rainfall is possible. (WSAW)

Sunshine mixing with clouds on Monday, remaining dry. High in the upper 70s. Clouds will be more common than sun on Tuesday with a chance of showers or a storm later in the afternoon or at night. High in the low 80s. Wednesday features considerable cloudiness with times of showers or storms, especially in the afternoon. Some downpours are anticipated. Highs in the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy on Thursday with showers and a chance of storms. High in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds Friday with a chance of showers. High in the mid 70s. Partly sunny to start next weekend on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy Sunday with showers and a chance of a storm. High in the low 80s.

Close to average highs this week. (WSAW)

