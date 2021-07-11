Advertisement

Evers vetoes republican bills

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Governor Tony Evers has vetoed republican bills that would delay local redistricting efforts and prohibit Wisconsin police from enforcing any future gun control laws.

Evers said Friday, July 9 that the redistricting bill creates too long of a delay in creating new maps, resulting in skewed maps that don’t reflect current populations.

As for the gun bill, he said the measure would be unconstitutional because it would trump federal law.

