3 years since Sun Prairie gas leak explosion

Cory Barr
Cory Barr(WMTV)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday marks the three-year anniversary since the tragic Sun Prairie explosion that injured firefighter Ryan Welch, and killed fire Captain Cory Barr.

On July 10, 2018, Sun Prairie emergency crews responded to a punctured natural gas line at the corner of Main and Bristol Streets at 6:21 p.m. Around 40 minutes later an explosion occurred.

Captain Barr suffered injuries after being knocked down under a rubble pile as a result of the explosion, and was transported by Sun Prairie EMS to UW-Madison where he later passed away.

In 2020 a statue dedicated to Captain Barr and all the fire personnel who responded to the explosion was erected with the help of donations from the community. A street near the fire station was renamed after Barr as well.

“I feel like people want to hear we’re fine, we’re happy, we’re moving on. That’s not ever going to happen, “says Barr’s widow, Abby. “What’s going to happen is we’re going to move forward with Cory in our hearts forever.”

