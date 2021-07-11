Advertisement

2021 Wausau Chalkfest comes to an end

One of the top 5 decorated squares at Wausau's 2021 Chalkfest.
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Artists put on the final touches Sunday morning at the 400 Block.

Although not every square was filled with a pop of color, Registration Organizer, Nichol Kellenberger said the event this year, exceeded all expectations. “We weren’t sure what to expect. So we hopped for the best and worked our hardest to get the event organized, and we were surprised.”

The artists also judged each other’s artwork. “There’s no one better qualified to judge another artist’s work than somebody whose been dirty and sweaty and out all day doing it also,” Kellenberger said.

The top five squares, in no certain order, for this year’s Chalkfest were announced on Wausau Chalkfest’s Facebook page. Those were Miranda Orlikowski with Mermaid. Tiana Leitzke with Wandavision Pietyn Mcklevey-Drevetzkk with Cruella. Justin Schwarting with Captain America. And, Jaclyn McGarigle with Princess Azusa.

