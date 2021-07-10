Narvaez named to NL All-Star Team

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -For the first time in his career, Omar Narvaez is an All-Star. The Brewers’ catcher was named as a replacement for the Cardinals’ Yadier Molina, who was a replacement for the Giants’ Buster Posey.

Narvaez has had a resurgent second season in Milwaukee, hitting .301 with 8 home runs and an OPS of .868. He’s the fifth Brewer to be named an All-Star this season (Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader, Freddy Peralta), the third straight year Milwaukee has had at least five players selected, tying a franchise record.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.