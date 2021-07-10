Kites by day, balloons by night

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Kites took the sky Saturday during the day at the Taste N Glow Balloon Fest.

The balloon fest continued for the second day Saturday. But, when NewsChannel 7 got to the fest, something else caught people’s attention. “We’re flying kites because the balloons go up in the morning, and then they come back, and in the evening they do their glow, but in the meantime, we have hopefully wind so that can fly and entertain people,” kite flyer, Catherine Piotrowski said.

Wisconsin Kiters Club, a non-profit, put on a show for people arriving at the fest. The kite flyers said the wind was a little tricky Saturday, but that didn’t stop them. The group said it wanted to bring out its show kites, but the wind wasn’t strong enough for that.

The non-profit was also recommending a $2 donation for its kite kits. Those who bought the kits were able to make their own, while the group was there to guide people of all ages during their flights. “Answering questions people have about kiting because we learned from others and we want to pass the love for kiting to the new generation,” Piotrowski said.

