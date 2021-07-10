First Alert Weather: Dry & pleasant for the rest of the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There are a whole lot of events taking place this weekend in North Central Wisconsin. From Hodag up in Rhinelander, to ChalkFest and Taste N’Glow in Wausau and Marathon, to the Iola Car Show, the weather played a key role in how enjoyable things would be. Fortunately, the weekend started off bright and dry, and the pleasant weather will be sticking around on Sunday.

Mostly clear and quiet tonight with lows in the low to mid 50s north, mid to upper 50s central and south. Sunshine mixing with clouds from southeast to northwest on Sunday. Still dry. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80.

Sunshine mixed with some clouds on Sunday. (WSAW)

Clouds will be more common to start the work week on Monday with a chance of scattered showers or a storm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday may start off with a shower in some spots, otherwise more clouds than sun with another chance of showers or a storm later in the day. High in the mid 70s. Considerable cloudiness on Wednesday with showers and storms expected during the afternoon into the evening. Although storms are not anticipated to be severe, stronger storms on Wednesday could produce downpours, gusty winds, and perhaps small hail. Highs Wednesday in the upper 70s.

Turing more humid for the week ahead. (WSAW)

Times of showers and storms on Wednesday. (WSAW)

A chance of morning showers on Thursday, then some sun with highs near 80. Partly sunny Friday with a chance of afternoon showers. High in the low 80s. Next Saturday is shaping up to be dry and a bit warmer with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.