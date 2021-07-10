Central Wisconsin Squadron performs ‘voluntary safety checks’ at Lake Dubay

LAKE DUBAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Squadron of the United States Power Squadron performed voluntary safety checks for those launching their boats on Lake Dubay Saturday morning.

The safety checks included checking registration, lights, life jackets and fire extinguishers among other items. The group performs safety checks on different lakes throughout the year, and they are not law enforcement. They say their sole purpose is to inform boaters of what is missing so they can make them aware of what they have to do to stay safe on the water.

“We think it’s important to, if we find a boat that doesn’t have something, they have a checklist then. They can go and get it. The big thing is they have their life jackets and they’re right there available for them,” Vessel Safety Check Coordinator Bill Dohr said.

For boats that did not pass, they handed them the checklist with what was missing on it to let them know what is still needed.

