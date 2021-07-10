30 hot air balloons take off for start of Taste ‘n Glow Balloon Festival

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Taste n’ Glow Balloon Festival started Friday night with 30 hot air balloons taking flight. The Festival is the largest in the state of Wisconsin this year.

“It’s really fun to watch. A lot of color,” Dave Zink said.

The night started with the 30 balloons floating into the air, then continued into the night with a glow portion, where different balloons light up in the dark.

“When we take off, generally it’s slower than an elevator and its just, its impossible to explain,” pilot Karalyn Munn said.

“It’s very hard to describe, but it’s one you’ll long to do over and over again,” pilot Mike Shrum added.

Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people traveled to the Wausau Grass Drags site by Trailside Snowmobile Club near Marathon to see the balloons take off.

“She just stared. She just stared. Like Oh my gosh,” Pam Leader said about her daughter.

“It gives me goosebumps, it really does just to see a crowd get totally into it,” Shrum said.

The festival that’s four months in the making gets its start. Steve Woller, its organizer, was enjoying seeing people happy.

“We had nothing 4 months ago. To come to this is great. To see all these happy people. Everyone is coming to us to thank us for keeping this in the Wausau Area,” Woller said.

For more information about the schedule this weekend, you can check that out this website.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.