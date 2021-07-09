Advertisement

Wausau Center Mall 80% razed, parking ramps remain open

Drivers on 5th Street in Wausau noticed visible progress on the demolition of the Wausau Center...
Drivers on 5th Street in Wausau noticed visible progress on the demolition of the Wausau Center Mall Friday morning.(Wausau Opportunity Zone Inc.)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Demolition of the Wausau Center Mall is moving along, as the building is 80% torn down.

In an update posted online Dave Eckmann, president of the Wausau Chamber and Wausau Opportunity Zone, said, “What you see on Washington Street is simply a façade. The structure behind the wall is gone.”

Crews started tearing down the walls of the Sears building on May 21. The wall facing Third Street will be one of the last structures to come down. Eckmann said to expect road closures after that.

The Wausau Center parking ramps near HOM Furniture and the JC Penney building are open throughout construction. HOM Furniture also remains open for business.

“The ramps are very safe and are used frequently, especially for Concerts on the Square on Wednesdays,” said Eckmann.

Downtown parking ramps are free after 6 p.m. on weekdays and on weekends.

Jefferson Street will be closed between Fourth and Third Streets on Saturday, July 10, and Sunday, July 11 for ChalkFest and downtown Sidewalk Sales. Street parking also won’t be allowed along Scott Street and Fourth Street adjacent to the 400 Block. Third Street will remain open for access to downtown businesses.

