Advertisement

UPDATE: Man found in Minocqua following 5-hour search

Downtown Minocqua
Downtown Minocqua(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - A man reported missing around 5 a.m. Friday was located nearly five hours later with the assistance of a search party.

The Minocqua Police Chief said a 19-year-old man walked from downtown to Minocqua to a residence on Doolittle Road during the early morning hours Friday. He lost his phone and while attempting to find it, became lost. He was found around 10 a.m. walking on the Bearskin Trail.

Minocqua Fire and Rescue, Newbold Search and Rescue, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Howard Young Medical Center Medvac and the Lakeland Times assisted Minocqua Police.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in Sun Prairie shooting
5 central Wisconsin men to be charged with attempted murder following Sun Prairie shooting
Bart and Krista Halderson
Madison area couple last seen a week ago may have headed to Langlade County
Aspirus conducting internal investigation following 7 Investigates inquiry
Kwik Trip plans to rebuild at current site
Kwik Trip purchases former Lebakkens site in Weston
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19,...
Gov. Evers signs state budget with one of largest tax cuts in state history

Latest News

Hannah Miller
Homicide victim to be laid to rest Tuesday
Sun mixed with some clouds this weekend and pleasant.
First Alert Weather: A beautiful weekend ahead, changes on tap for the new week
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus cases up, COVID-19 deaths up in Wisconsin
Bart and Krista Halderson
2 bodies found in Dane County, son of missing couple in custody