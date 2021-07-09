UPDATE: Man found in Minocqua following 5-hour search

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - A man reported missing around 5 a.m. Friday was located nearly five hours later with the assistance of a search party.

The Minocqua Police Chief said a 19-year-old man walked from downtown to Minocqua to a residence on Doolittle Road during the early morning hours Friday. He lost his phone and while attempting to find it, became lost. He was found around 10 a.m. walking on the Bearskin Trail.

Minocqua Fire and Rescue, Newbold Search and Rescue, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Howard Young Medical Center Medvac and the Lakeland Times assisted Minocqua Police.

