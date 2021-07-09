Taste ‘N Glow Balloon Fest dream becomes reality

MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Friday morning is Taste ‘N Glow Balloon Fest in Marathon.

It replaces the Rib and Balloon Fest since it was canceled for COVID reasons.

Taste ‘N Glow is Steve and Nancy Woller’s creation.

They’ll have more than 30 hot air balloons, 30-plus restaurants and food vendors, kids activities and a lot more than has ever been offered before.

Four months in the making for an emotional Steve Woller.

“Well, look at this place. We went from nothing four months ago to having this all come together,” he said while getting choked up. “It’s a big deal. You can go right up to the balloons and touch them. Talk to the pilots, talk to the crew people, and so forth. When the balloons launch, you can be right next to them.”

They’ll have tethered rides for the first time. Woller says half the balloons will be new for the Wausau area. Another advantage to having it at the Wausau Grass Drags site by Trailside Snowmobile Club, is the 80-acres of open land. No trees or towers to navigate, or worrying about airspace near Central Wisconsin Airport.

