Puerner appointed Marathon County Corporation Counsel

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Michael Puerner has been appointed the next Corporation Counsel for Marathon County.

Puerner previously worked as an Assistant District Attorney in Marathon County. “The position of Corporation Counsel is critically important to our organizational and community success,” said County Administrator Lance Leonhard.

He has served as the Deputy Corporation Counsel for Marathon County since August 2016.

Puerner will succeed Scott Corbett, who was recently elected as Circuit Court Judge and will assume responsibilities on Aug. 1.

