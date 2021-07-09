Luke Fenhaus’ dream week continues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -If you ask short track drivers in Wisconsin which race they want to win the most, the most common answer you’ll get is the Slinger Nationals.

Tuesday night, Wausau native Luke Fenhaus did exactly that, and the emotion flowed.

“Happy tears,” says Fenhaus of the emotion. “When my dad kind of reached down by me when I was getting out of the car, he was like bawling his eyes out. And I couldn’t stop the tears from running down.”

The list of winners of the Slinger Nationals is legendary. At 17, Fenhaus is the youngest driver ever to add his name to that prestigious company.

“I think it’s sunk in kind of, I don’t think fully yet.”

With the victory, Fenhaus earned a “golden ticket” to Saturday’s Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race at the track. SRX is a new series featuring legends such as three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart, four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, and NASCAR cup champion Bill Elliott.

“You know it’s so surreal, it’s hard to explain,” says Fenhaus of the drivers he’ll compete against in SRX. “These guys are so good and have won so many different races. You know it’s awesome to be racing with them and to talk with them.”

The challenge Fenhaus faces this weekend will be a little bit different. On Friday, he’ll sit in an SRX car for the first time, practice for a few hours on Saturday afternoon, before the green flag flies later that night.

“I’m super excited,” Fenhaus says. “You know the biggest part is I’m really going to soak it all in. I’m going to talk to those guys and listen to their stories.”

The list of accolades of the drivers he’ll be up against Saturday is long, but Fenhaus is now the only Slinger Nationals champion in the field, and he’s not tempering expectations.

“I’m trying to enjoy the moment for sure, but at the end of the day, we’re going to race, and I want to win too,” says Fenhaus. “So, this could be a really big step for my career, and I hope it really is. So, I’m definitely going for the win.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.