Advertisement

Hwy. 51 construction to start in July in Lincoln County

Drivers are urged to use caution as warmer weather means more road construction.
Drivers are urged to use caution as warmer weather means more road construction.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A $14 million road construction project on Highway 51 in Lincoln County will start on July 19th.

The stretch of road affected is between the Lincoln County line in Pine River and Lincoln County K in Merrill. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said crews will remove the existing asphalt and crushed concrete, then lay a new base and asphalt pavement. Along with other smaller improvements, the guard rail will also be improved on northbound Hwy. 51 over Hwy. 64.

In mid-August 2021, drivers will see single lane closures in both directions from 6:00 a.m. Monday through noon on Friday. After Labor Day the DOT said crews will begin work on the southbound lanes. During that time traffic will be diverted into the northbound lanes at the Marathon/Lincoln County line to County K until mid-November.

Drivers will still have access to on and off-ramps, except for three-day closures during ramp work.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to be done by November 15, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in Sun Prairie shooting
5 central Wisconsin men to be charged with attempted murder following Sun Prairie shooting
Bart and Krista Halderson
Madison area couple last seen a week ago may have headed to Langlade County
Aspirus conducting internal investigation following 7 Investigates inquiry
Kwik Trip plans to rebuild at current site
Kwik Trip purchases former Lebakkens site in Weston
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19,...
Gov. Evers signs state budget with one of largest tax cuts in state history

Latest News

Drivers on 5th Street in Wausau noticed visible progress on the demolition of the Wausau Center...
Wausau Center Mall 80% razed, parking ramps remain open
Sun mixed with some clouds this weekend and pleasant.
First Alert Weather: A beautiful weekend ahead, changes on tap for the new week
A Search and Screen Committee has been formed and will begin its work next month.
UW System takes first steps towards finding its next president
Beautiful weekend forecast as temperatures are back towards normal. Some spotty showers...
First Alert Weather Friday AM 07/09/2021