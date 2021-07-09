Homicide victim to be laid to rest Tuesday

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A funeral service is planned Tuesday for a 26-year-old woman investigators say is the victim of a homicide.

Hannah Miller died June 30 in Rhinelander.

Her obituary describes her as a driven, dedicated mother who had deep connections with family and friends.

Miller was a 2013 graduate of Rhinelander High School and had intended to pursue a career as a dental assistant.

Family has arranged for an ice cream truck to be at Miller’s visitation. Writing, “Hannah would have loved that!”

Oneida County investigators said the primary suspect in Miller’s death has not been arrested. If you have any information about the whereabouts of Christopher Terrell Anderson call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department at 715-351-5201.

