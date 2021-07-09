Advertisement

Homicide victim to be laid to rest Tuesday

Hannah Miller
Hannah Miller(Hildebrand- Russ Funeral Home)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A funeral service is planned Tuesday for a 26-year-old woman investigators say is the victim of a homicide.

Hannah Miller died June 30 in Rhinelander.

Her obituary describes her as a driven, dedicated mother who had deep connections with family and friends.

Miller was a 2013 graduate of Rhinelander High School and had intended to pursue a career as a dental assistant.

Family has arranged for an ice cream truck to be at Miller’s visitation. Writing, “Hannah would have loved that!”

Oneida County investigators said the primary suspect in Miller’s death has not been arrested. If you have any information about the whereabouts of Christopher Terrell Anderson call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department at 715-351-5201.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in Sun Prairie shooting
5 central Wisconsin men to be charged with attempted murder following Sun Prairie shooting
Bart and Krista Halderson
Madison area couple last seen a week ago may have headed to Langlade County
Aspirus conducting internal investigation following 7 Investigates inquiry
Kwik Trip plans to rebuild at current site
Kwik Trip purchases former Lebakkens site in Weston
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19,...
Gov. Evers signs state budget with one of largest tax cuts in state history

Latest News

Sun mixed with some clouds this weekend and pleasant.
First Alert Weather: A beautiful weekend ahead, changes on tap for the new week
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus cases up, COVID-19 deaths up in Wisconsin
Bart and Krista Halderson
2 bodies found in Dane County, son of missing couple in custody
Downtown Minocqua
UPDATE: Man found in Minocqua following 5-hour search