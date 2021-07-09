Grilling with Sunrise 7: Ranch seasoned pork tenderloin and grilled pears
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Grilling with Sunrise 7 features recipes by Gary Stockwell of Lamb’s Fresh Market. On Friday, Stockwell make a delicious ranch seasoned pork tenderloin with brown sugar grilled pears.
Ranch seasoned pork tenderloin
Ingredients:
Two whole pork tenderloins trimmed with silver skin removed
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1 Ranch dressing mix packet
Directions:
- Preheat grill to 350 degrees
- Brush olive oil on pork tenderloin with a BBQ brush
- Sprinkle half of the packet of the ranch dressing mix on each of the pork tenderloins
- Place on the grill over direct heat for 6-8 minutes per side, grill to an internal temperature of 145 degrees
Grilled Pears
Ingredients:
1 Tablespoon olive oil
2 Tablespoons brown sugar
Whipped cream (optional)
Directions:
- Cut pears in half. Use a melon baller to scoop out the seeds
- Drizzle the cut side of the pear halves with olive oil
- Grill over medium heat, cut side down, for about 5 minutes
- Flip the pear to cut side up and sprinkle with brown sugar, continue cooking for an additional 5 minutes
- Take off the grill, add whipped cream if you’d like, and enjoy
