Advertisement

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Ranch seasoned pork tenderloin and grilled pears

Grilling With Sunrise 7 (6-18-2021)
Grilling With Sunrise 7 (6-18-2021)
By Holly Chilsen
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Grilling with Sunrise 7 features recipes by Gary Stockwell of Lamb’s Fresh Market. On Friday, Stockwell make a delicious ranch seasoned pork tenderloin with brown sugar grilled pears.

Ranch seasoned pork tenderloin

Ingredients:

Two whole pork tenderloins trimmed with silver skin removed

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 Ranch dressing mix packet

Directions:

  • Preheat grill to 350 degrees
  • Brush olive oil on pork tenderloin with a BBQ brush
  • Sprinkle half of the packet of the ranch dressing mix on each of the pork tenderloins
  • Place on the grill over direct heat for 6-8 minutes per side, grill to an internal temperature of 145 degrees

Grilled Pears

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon olive oil

2 Tablespoons brown sugar

Whipped cream (optional)

Directions:

  • Cut pears in half. Use a melon baller to scoop out the seeds
  • Drizzle the cut side of the pear halves with olive oil
  • Grill over medium heat, cut side down, for about 5 minutes
  • Flip the pear to cut side up and sprinkle with brown sugar, continue cooking for an additional 5 minutes
  • Take off the grill, add whipped cream if you’d like, and enjoy

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in Sun Prairie shooting
5 central Wisconsin men to be charged with attempted murder following Sun Prairie shooting
Bart and Krista Halderson
Madison area couple last seen a week ago may have headed to Langlade County
Kwik Trip plans to rebuild at current site
Kwik Trip purchases former Lebakkens site in Weston
Aspirus conducting internal investigation following 7 Investigates inquiry
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19,...
Gov. Evers signs state budget with one of largest tax cuts in state history

Latest News

Wausau native Luke Fenhaus with the trophy for winning the Slinger Nationals.
Luke Fenhaus’ dream week continues
Fenhaus wins Slinger Nationals, earns a spot in SRX race Saturday night.
Fenhaus wins Slinger Nationals, earns spot in SRX race Saturday night
Taste 'N Glow is a Reality 7/8/2021
Taste 'N Glow is a Reality 7/8/2021
Hodag Country Festival is Back 7/8/2021
Hodag Country Festival is Back 7/8/2021