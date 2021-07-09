Grilling with Sunrise 7: Ranch seasoned pork tenderloin and grilled pears

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Grilling with Sunrise 7 features recipes by Gary Stockwell of Lamb’s Fresh Market. On Friday, Stockwell make a delicious ranch seasoned pork tenderloin with brown sugar grilled pears.

Ranch seasoned pork tenderloin

Ingredients:

Two whole pork tenderloins trimmed with silver skin removed

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 Ranch dressing mix packet

Directions:

Place on the grill over direct heat for 6-8 minutes per side, grill to an internal temperature of 145 degrees

Sprinkle half of the packet of the ranch dressing mix on each of the pork tenderloins

Brush olive oil on pork tenderloin with a BBQ brush

Grilled Pears

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon olive oil

2 Tablespoons brown sugar

Whipped cream (optional)

Directions:

Cut pears in half. Use a melon baller to scoop out the seeds

Drizzle the cut side of the pear halves with olive oil

Grill over medium heat, cut side down, for about 5 minutes

Flip the pear to cut side up and sprinkle with brown sugar, continue cooking for an additional 5 minutes