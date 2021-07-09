Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Beautiful Weekend Forecast Before Weather Maker Next Work Week

Near average temperatures this weekend with plentiful amounts of sunshine.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin saw cooler temperatures earlier this week that were nearly 20-degrees below normal--but conditions begin to change heading into this weekend.

Temperatures this morning are on the cooler side in the 50s, but will quickly warm up by the afternoon. Plan for highs to reach the mid-to-upper 70s today, with plentiful amounts of sunshine and low humidity.

A slight chance for some pop-up showers today through Sunday, but these chances remain low. No need to reschedule your weekend plans, as any shower occurrences will be light and stray.

Temperatures near average continue through the next work week, but gradually rise by the middle of the week.

A cold front makes an appearance in the forecast on Wednesday, which looks to bring shower and thunderstorm chances to the region.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in Sun Prairie shooting
5 central Wisconsin men to be charged with attempted murder following Sun Prairie shooting
Bart and Krista Halderson
Madison area couple last seen a week ago may have headed to Langlade County
Kwik Trip plans to rebuild at current site
Kwik Trip purchases former Lebakkens site in Weston
Aspirus conducting internal investigation following 7 Investigates inquiry
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19,...
Gov. Evers signs state budget with one of largest tax cuts in state history

Latest News

Beautiful weekend forecast as temperatures are back towards normal. Some spotty showers...
First Alert Weather Friday AM 07/09/2021
Sun along with clouds this afternoon and warmer.
First Alert Weather: Clouds to some sun and warmer
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Some sunshine and warmer today. Nice conditions on tap for this weekend.
First Alert Weather: Thursday Morning Forecast