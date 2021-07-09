First Alert Weather: Beautiful Weekend Forecast Before Weather Maker Next Work Week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin saw cooler temperatures earlier this week that were nearly 20-degrees below normal--but conditions begin to change heading into this weekend.

Temperatures this morning are on the cooler side in the 50s, but will quickly warm up by the afternoon. Plan for highs to reach the mid-to-upper 70s today, with plentiful amounts of sunshine and low humidity.

A slight chance for some pop-up showers today through Sunday, but these chances remain low. No need to reschedule your weekend plans, as any shower occurrences will be light and stray.

Temperatures near average continue through the next work week, but gradually rise by the middle of the week.

A cold front makes an appearance in the forecast on Wednesday, which looks to bring shower and thunderstorm chances to the region.

