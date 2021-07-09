Advertisement

Bucks trail Finals 2-0 after 118-108 Game 2 loss

2021 NBA Finals. Bucks vs. Suns.
By Reece Van Haaften and Matt Infield
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks trail 2-0 in the NBA Finals after falling 118-108 to the Phoenix Suns.

Milwaukee would shoot an efficient 46.4% from the field in the first quarter, which helped them carry a 29-26 lead into the second quarter.

The Bucks made multiple defensive adjustments from Game 1. Milwaukee no longer switched screens, but returned to its drop ball coverage. The Suns would counter by making eight three-pointers in the first quarter, which was one away from tying the single quarter record in the Finals.

The Bucks offense would go cold in the second quarter. Milwaukee would only pour in 16 points. Phoenix’s 15-4 run to end the second quarter helped the Suns take a 56-45 lead into the break.

Giannis Antetokounmpo would start the third quarter scoring 13 of the Bucks’ first 16 points. The Freak finished with 20 points in the third, which is a postseason career-high, but the Suns still held a 10 point lead heading into the final quarter.

The lead yo-yoed between single-digits and double-digits in the fourth quarter.

