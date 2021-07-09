2 bodies found in Dane County, son of missing couple in custody

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Department said searchers have uncovered the remains of two people, but have not confirmed it is a couple reported missing earlier this week. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the bodies were found Thursday in rural Dane County, but did not say exactly where.

Bart and Krista Halderson were last seen on July 1 at their home near DeForest. Their son reported them missing after he said they were headed to their cabin in Langlade County, but it wasn’t clear if they had arrived.

WMTV reports the couple’s son, Chandler Halderson has been arrested. He is accused of providing false information.

Chandler Halderson, 23, spoke to NBC15 Thursday and said he helped his parents pack up the night before their trip and hasn’t seen them since.

“They told me Thursday that they’d be going up to the cabin for the weekend with their friends,” Chandler Halderson said.

Chandler Halderson said his parents were getting picked up by friends that Friday, planning to be up north for the Fourth of July weekend.

