Woman charged with driving 137 mph on interstate near La Crosse

Prosecutors in La Crosse County have charged a woman with fleeing from police at speeds of...
Prosecutors in La Crosse County have charged a woman with fleeing from police at speeds of nearly 140 mph on Interstate 90.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors in La Crosse County have charged a woman with fleeing from police at speeds of nearly 140 mph on Interstate 90.

36-year-old Amy Torres of Fargo, North Dakota, was charged Wednesday with attempting to elude an officer, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, a town of Campbell police officer was running radar checks on Interstate 90 and clocked Torres traveling west at 119 mph in a 70 mph zone. She reached a speed of 137 mph as she fled from the officer.

The chase ended when she ran out of gas on a bridge over the Mississippi River linking Wisconsin and Minnesota.

