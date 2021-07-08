Advertisement

Wausau’s new fire chief is sworn in during emotional ceremony

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Wausau has a new Fire Chief. Robert Barteck was sworn-in as the new Fire Chief Wednesday evening.

He’s been a firefighter for more than 30 years. Most of that time was spent as a member of Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department.

Barteck was named Deputy Fire Chief for the Wausau Fire Department in 2019.

Chief Barteck, at his swearing-in ceremony, told the audience to expect continuity in service from the department.

“The community should not see any change, major change in what they see as responses,” Barteck said. “But hopefully they’re going to notice a continual graduation toward quality improvement, just like we’ve been on for many, many years.”

Barteck’s parents pinned the chief’s badge on him as part of the ceremony. His father was also a firefighter.

Barteck was hired for the job after the retirement of former chief Tracey Kujawa in April.

