Wausau woman pleads guilty to child pornography distribution

(ap newsroom)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau woman plead guilty to a child pornography charge in a Green Bay courtroom Wednesday.

Natalie Ticho appeared in federal court. A plea agreement says the 25-year-old distributed sexually explicit images of a 7-year-old and engaged in conversations online about child pornography.

Ticho was actually communicating with an undercover law enforcement officer.

She will be sentenced in October. Ticho will receive a 90-month federal prison sentence, and be required to register as a sex offender.

