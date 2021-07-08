Wausau woman pleads guilty to child pornography distribution
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau woman plead guilty to a child pornography charge in a Green Bay courtroom Wednesday.
Natalie Ticho appeared in federal court. A plea agreement says the 25-year-old distributed sexually explicit images of a 7-year-old and engaged in conversations online about child pornography.
Ticho was actually communicating with an undercover law enforcement officer.
She will be sentenced in October. Ticho will receive a 90-month federal prison sentence, and be required to register as a sex offender.
