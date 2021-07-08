Seasonal travel tips for our furry companions

(WSAW) - With summer well underway, many of us are in the midst of seasonal travel planning and preparation. That often includes plans for our pets. Whether planning to take our four-legged family members along for the ride, or arranging for pet care while away, there are several safety considerations to keep in mind.

Dr. RuthAnn Lobos is the lead veterinarian at Merrick Pet Care. She joined Sunrise 7 to offer expert tips for pet owners to consider.

Some tips include:

Get your pet comfortable being in a car. Take your pet on short rides on the days leading up to your trip.

Schedule a check-up with your veterinarian before leaving for your trip, especially for animals with any long-term health concerns. If you know your pet gets carsick, talk to your veterinarian about possible solutions like anti-anxiety medication or a light sedative.

Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with your name, address and phone number on it, and make sure tags and microchips are up to date. Carry a copy of your pet’s medical and vaccination records. Also, take along a photo of your pet in case he or she gets lost.

Just like humans, pets should be secured in the vehicle. Crates are recommended. Dogs should never be allowed to hang out of car windows, even a window opened only slightly.

Use positive reinforcement to encourage your pet’s best behavior while on the road. Have a supply of healthy pet treats on hand to reward your pet.

Stop frequently to give your pet some food, water and exercise.

If you are going to be staying in a hotel, call ahead and make sure your pet is welcome.

