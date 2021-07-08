Advertisement

Purdue Pharma settlement to net $65M for Wisconsin

FILE - This May 8, 2007 file photo shows the Purdue Pharma offices in Stamford, Conn. On...
FILE - This May 8, 2007 file photo shows the Purdue Pharma offices in Stamford, Conn. On Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, the company, whose prescription opioid marketing practices are being blamed for sparking a nationwide overdose and addiction crisis says it’s helping to fund an effort to make a lower-cost overdose antidote. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Attorney General Josh Kaul says Wisconsin is in line to receive $65 million as part of a $4.3 billion multistate settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over its role in the opioid crisis. Wisconsin is among 45 states that took action alleging the company downplayed Oxycontin risks.

Purdue sought bankruptcy protection in 2019 as a way to settle the lawsuits. The settlement agreement was disclosed late Wednesday night in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York.

The deal also calls for Purdue to turn over millions of documents and hundreds of thousands of confidential communications with its attorneys about tactics for selling opioids and for the company to be sold by 2025.

