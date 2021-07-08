Advertisement

Price County woman wins groceries for a year in Kroger vaccine contest

Jennifer, of Brantwood wins groceries for a year
Jennifer, of Brantwood wins groceries for a year(Pick N Save)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHILLIPS, Wis. (WSAW) - A Price County woman has won groceries for a year after signing up following her COVID-19 vaccine.

Kroger, which owns Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market, offered customers a chance to win $1 million or free groceries for a year for getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Jennifer, of Brantwood, is the latest winner to receive “Groceries for a Year” as part of the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway. She was presented with gift cards which equal $250 a week for a year Thursday morning at the Pick ‘n Save in Phillips.

The contest is open until July 10 to those vaccined at a Kroger location or Kroger-sponsored vaccination clinic at another site.

To sign up for the giveaway, click here.

Jennifer is one of 50 winners. The chain will also giveaway $1 million to five people.

