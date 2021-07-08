Advertisement

Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby

By Debra Dolan and KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A woman who was 33 weeks pregnant was killed in a car crash Tuesday, but doctors were able to deliver the baby who is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

KWCH is reporting that 22-year-old Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital after her car was hit by a driver who was running from police.

Officers were initially called to respond to reports of a disturbance with a gun at a hotel. A man told authorities he was robbed at gunpoint and then saw the suspect leave the hotel with another man.

Police were able to identify and arrest Jaime Chavez, 34, of Wichita, for the alleged robbery. The other man, identified as Javan Ervin took off, leading officers on a chase.

According to KWCH, authorities called off the chase due to high speed and traffic conditions, but Ervin continued speeding.

He hit several cars, including Russell’s which was hit so hard that it rolled.

Russell was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead before doctors delivered her unborn child.

“Sammy was taken from us but left behind the most beautiful gift of life,” Brandon Russell posted on Facebook. “Samantha was going to be a fantastic mother. She always had everything planned out and ready to go.”

Words cannot explain or express the emotions going through everyones head today in light of the events that took place...

Posted by Brandon Russell on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Ervin was taken into custody and faces several charges, including felony murder.

Police say Chavez and Ervin are accused of being linked to at least two other robberies.

