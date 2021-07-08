Advertisement

Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding

By Debra Dolan and Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An officer with the Knoxville Police Department was knocked unconscious at a wedding after allegedly making racist comments.

WVLT is reporting that Officer Tanner Holt was off duty at the time, speaking in the parking lot when the assault happened.

According to the incident report from the KPD, Holt was talking to Jonathan Toney and said he “didn’t know they let black people in the reception hall.”

The officer went on to say he was “part of the black community.”

Toney told responding officers he asked Holt several times to stop making comments about race, but the off-duty officer refused.

Toney explained he “couldn’t take it anymore” and punched Holt in the face once, the report says. Holt then fell to the ground, unconscious.

Police say several witnesses corroborated Toney’s story, adding that Holt was very intoxicated at the time.

Holt was taken to the hospital and has been out of work while he recovers from serious injuries, KPD’s public information officer told WVLT.

Internal Affairs has launched an investigation at the request of the KPD police chief.

A decision will be made regarding Holt’s assignment/status when he is medically cleared to return while the investigation is ongoing.

Police officials told WVLT no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Malvick
Antigo man charged with attempting to kill woman during hit and run
Gary Cameron, 57
DOJ identifies armed Greshman man shot by deputy following traffic crash
Manitowoc County Wind Tower equipment blocks roadway.
Manitowoc highway reopens after wind tower tail dolly removed
Wausau's Luke Fenhaus is the 2021 Slinger Nationals Champion and will race with the Camping...
Fenhaus wins Slinger Nationals, earns spot in SRX race Saturday night
Natalie Ticho, 24
Wausau woman pleads guilty to child pornography distribution

Latest News

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19,...
WATCH LIVE: GOP response to Gov. Evers signs state budget with one of largest tax cuts in state history
Superintendent David Brown of the Chicago Police Dept. discusses the Wednesday shooting that...
Chicago man charged in shooting of 2 federal agents, officer
Delta variant cases rising in half of U.S. states
Delta variant cases increase in half of U.S. states
Police say a man died after being shot while invading a California home.
Police: California man shoots, kills armed home intruder
Kwik Trip plans to rebuild at current site
Kwik Trip purchases former Lebakkens site in Weston