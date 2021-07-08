New coronavirus cases continue rising

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin continues to see more cases of the COVID-19 virus, even after more than half of the state has been vaccinated against the disease.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says there were 208 cases confirmed in the latest batch of test results, the first time we’ve seen a number over 200 since June 7, which was a Monday and compiled 3 days of reporting. The last day that was not a Monday that had more than 200 cases was May 28.

It brings the rolling 7-day average to 85 cases per day, a jump from 71 cases per day. The 7-day average of the positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests in the past week that came back positive -- rose to 1.3%, almost doubling from positivity rate’s low of 0.7% last month.

Deaths from COVID-19 remained at a 7-day average of 1 per day. The death toll rose 4 to 7,335. The DHS says one of these deaths occurred in the past 30 days; the other 3 aren’t counted toward the 7-day average. The death rate is 1.2% of all known cases.

Thirty-seven more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period, which is close to our calculated 7-day average of 34 hospital admissions per day. As of Wednesday, the latest data available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 80 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, with 28 in intensive care. Locally, numbers didn’t change since Monday: Hospitals in the Northeast health care region were treating 6 COVID-19 patients, with 3 in ICU; hospitals in the Fox Valley region didn’t have any COVID-19 patients. We expect updated numbers from the WHA later Thursday afternoon.

The state says the spread of the disease is only high in two counties -- Dunn and Rusk, in the northwestern part of the state. That’s down from 4 counties last week. Activity level is low in 18 counties, one more than a week ago. In WBAY’s viewing area, that includes Forest, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette and Menominee counties.

Statewide, 47.8% of Wisconsinites are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 58.4% of the adult population. The DHS says 50.6% of all Wisconsinites received at least one dose of a vaccine, including 61.6% of adults.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 28.6% received a dose (+0.1)/23.7% completed (+0.3)

16-17: 37.5% received a dose (+0.1)/33.6% completed (+0.1)

18-24: 42.1% received a dose (+0.1)/38.4% completed (+0.1)

25-34: 47.3% received a dose (+0.1)/44.1% completed (+0.1)

35-44: 55.5% received a dose (+0.0)/52.4% completed (+0.1)

45-54: 57.2% received a dose (+0.0)/54.3% completed (+0.1)

55-64: 67.7% received a dose (+0.1)/64.8% completed (+0.1)

65+: 84.9% received a dose (+0.1)/81.8% completed (+0.1)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (THURSDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 50.4% (+0.0) 48.1% (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 45.5% (+0.0) 43.3% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 40.5% (+0.1) 38.6% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 66.0% (+0.0) 63.7% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 43.2% (+0.0) 41.3% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 41.7% (+0.1) 40.2% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 43.8% (+0.0) 42.0% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 44.4% (+0.1) 42.4% (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 41.1% (+0.0) 39.6% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 47.5% (+0.1) 45.3% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 41.7% (+0.1) 39.7% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 52.1% (+0.1) 48.5% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 42.1% (+0.0) 40.5% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 50.3% (+0.1) 47.6% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 37.1% (+0.1) 35.3% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 49.0% (+0.1) 46.7% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 43.3% (+0.1) 41.3% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 35.5% (+0.0) 34.2% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 48.4% (+0.1) 46.0% (+0.0) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 232,265 (49.0%) (+0.1) 221,822 (46.8%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 257,140 (46.8%) (+0.1) 244,362 (44.5%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,945,938 (50.6%) (+0.1) 2,782.563 (47.8%) (+0.1)

February 5, 2020, to July 8, 2021

613,484 confirmed coronavirus cases

32,422 hospitalizations (5%)

7,335 deaths (1.20%)

2,400 cases still active (<1%)

603,374 considered recovered (98%)

Health officials are still encouraging people to continue mitigation efforts if they’re not vaccinated, including wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing. There’s debate in the medical community about whether vaccinated people should carry on these mitigation efforts, too, saying there’s no harm but potential benefits in doing so.T

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 31,983 cases (+1) (253 deaths)

Calumet – 5,851 cases (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,414 cases (59 deaths)*

Dodge – 12,012 cases (+12) (177 deaths)

Door – 2,633 cases (25 deaths)

Florence - 454 cases (+3) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,633 cases (+1) (126 deaths)

Forest - 966 cases (23 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,048 cases (23 deaths)*

Green Lake - 1,615 cases (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 985 cases (43 deaths)*

Kewaunee – 2,379 cases (27 deaths)

Langlade - 2,050 cases (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,661 cases (+1) (74 deaths)

Marinette - 4,236 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,802 cases (42 deaths)*

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,546 cases (+1) (59 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,863 cases (+1) (223 deaths)

Shawano – 4,752 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,900 cases (+1) (151 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,975 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,222 cases (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,387 cases (+2) (201 deaths)

* As of July 2, Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not update reports on weekends.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

