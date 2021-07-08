Monk Botanical Gardens to host camping event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Monk Botanical Gardens is hosting their first Overnight in the Gardens July 9 for families to have a stress-free and educational camping experience.

Guests will arrive at 5:30 p.m. to set up their campsites and settle in. Firepits arranged on the event grounds will be used for making a campsite dinner and s’mores later in the night.

All of the food and utensils are being supplied by the Gardens. Campers are responsible for bringing their own tents, sleeping bags and personal items.

“We will help make sure everyone has the supplies that they need to cook dinner, make sure we know what the dinner plans are, make sure everyone’s comfortable. It might be some of the families’ first time camping, or the first time camping with their kids if they’ve got little ones, so it’s kind of a good first chance for that,” said Event and Education Manager Elise Schuler.

Schuler is a wildlife ecology and biology specialist, and will be on hand during the night hike to help campers identify nocturnal animals by the sounds they make. She said she is very excited to be leading the event.

“I’ve never spent the night in the Gardens. So I’m kind of looking forward to it and I love camping, so it’s right up my alley. And I like teaching people, so being able to teach people about the outdoors and camp at the same time? It’s pretty great,” she said.

