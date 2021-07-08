Advertisement

Marathon County citizens create yard signs promoting ‘Community for All’

Community for All yard signs
Community for All yard signs(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While Marathon County and City of Wausau leaders continue to fight for diversity resolutions, some in Marathon County are supporting their efforts.

The ‘A Community for All’ resolution has failed to pass at both the county and city levels.

A grassroots group in Marathon County made yard signs to support the resolutions, despite their failures.

Organizer Christine Salm said the signs speak for much of the community.

“Not everybody’s voices were being heard,” Salm explained. “There’s some loud voices on both sides of the issue, but we wanted a positive way to reinforce what we feel is a really important initiative by the city and county.”

The signs display people of different skin tones, races, sexual orientations, ages and those with disabilities. Salm said it’s a clearer representation of the community.

“The resolutions the county and city are presenting are meant to promote inclusivity for people from marginalized communities, people who are disabled, people of color, people who are LGBTQ,” she said.

The group began distributing the signs Monday. In two days, hundreds have been given away, according to Salm. She said she plans to order more.

The yard signs are free, but they are accepting donations.

People can request a sign on the group’s Facebook page, or by sending an email to signs.communityforallMC@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significantly cooler today. Temperatures nearly 20-degrees below normal today.
First Alert Weather: Cooler & Unsettled Wednesday
Seth Wakefield, 24
Court documents: Rhinelander man thought he’d be paid for assisting murder suspect
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Rowdy Tellez makes a catch at first base during the second...
Brewers trade for first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Blue Jays
Stevens Point company fosters inclusivity in cocktails
Stevens Point business aims to create inclusive cocktail environment
Child Tax Credit
Share custody? You may want to opt out of the Child Tax Credit payments

Latest News

Wausau woman pleads guilty to child pornography distribution
Bob Barteck named Wausau fire chief
Wausau’s new fire chief is sworn in during emotional ceremony
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Wild Instincts' rehabilitation director, Matt Naniot suits up in a mask, gloves, goggles,...
Wildlife rehabilitation centers taking additional COVID-19 precautions as animal research continues