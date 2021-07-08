Marathon County citizens create yard signs promoting ‘Community for All’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While Marathon County and City of Wausau leaders continue to fight for diversity resolutions, some in Marathon County are supporting their efforts.

The ‘A Community for All’ resolution has failed to pass at both the county and city levels.

A grassroots group in Marathon County made yard signs to support the resolutions, despite their failures.

Organizer Christine Salm said the signs speak for much of the community.

“Not everybody’s voices were being heard,” Salm explained. “There’s some loud voices on both sides of the issue, but we wanted a positive way to reinforce what we feel is a really important initiative by the city and county.”

The signs display people of different skin tones, races, sexual orientations, ages and those with disabilities. Salm said it’s a clearer representation of the community.

“The resolutions the county and city are presenting are meant to promote inclusivity for people from marginalized communities, people who are disabled, people of color, people who are LGBTQ,” she said.

The group began distributing the signs Monday. In two days, hundreds have been given away, according to Salm. She said she plans to order more.

The yard signs are free, but they are accepting donations.

People can request a sign on the group’s Facebook page, or by sending an email to signs.communityforallMC@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.