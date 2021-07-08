Advertisement

Madison area couple last seen a week ago may have headed to Langlade County

Bart and Krista Halderson
Bart and Krista Halderson(Dane County Sheriff's Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a couple last seen at their home near Madison on July 1.

Investigators said Bart and Krista Halderson were reported missing on Wednesday. The couple had planned a trip to Langlade County for the Fourth of July weekend and family has been unable to confirm if they arrived safely.

There is no vehicle associated with couple. Bart is 50 years old and Krista is 53 years old. If anyone has information on the couple, please contact the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345 or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 608-284-6900.

