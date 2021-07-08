Kwik Trip purchases former Lebakkens site in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Weston Plan Commission will meet Monday night to discuss a proposal from Kwik Trip to build a new facility and carwash at its current location along Business 51.

The project would consist of a new 8,924 square-foot convenience store with a one-stall attached carwash and gas canopy with 20 stalls. Forty parking stalls are proposed on-site. The store would be open 24/7. The proposed store is almost double the size of an existing store.

Kwik Trip site plan rendering (WSAW)

Plans state the company would rezone 5603 and 5601 Business 51. The current location is home to a smaller Kwik Trip. In recent years, several new Kwik Trips have gone up in the area with a different construction style.

Kwik Trip is expecting to close and demolish the store about 2-3 months before the new store opens.

