Kwik Trip purchases former Lebakkens site in Weston
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Weston Plan Commission will meet Monday night to discuss a proposal from Kwik Trip to build a new facility and carwash at its current location along Business 51.
The project would consist of a new 8,924 square-foot convenience store with a one-stall attached carwash and gas canopy with 20 stalls. Forty parking stalls are proposed on-site. The store would be open 24/7. The proposed store is almost double the size of an existing store.
Plans state the company would rezone 5603 and 5601 Business 51. The current location is home to a smaller Kwik Trip. In recent years, several new Kwik Trips have gone up in the area with a different construction style.
Kwik Trip is expecting to close and demolish the store about 2-3 months before the new store opens.
