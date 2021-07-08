Iconic summer events return to central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you are bored this weekend it’s your own fault.

The second weekend in July is home to the area’s biggest summer events-- Hodag, the Iola Car Show, Chalk Fest and the new Taste ‘N Glow.

Hodag kicks off Thursday night and will continue through Sunday with a solid line-up of county performers. Big-name acts include Travis Tritt on Thursday, Brett Eldredge on Friday, Darius Rucker and Trace Adkins on Saturday, LOCASH and of course Neal McCoy on Sunday. One-day tickets are $75 at the gate. The first Hodag Country Festival was held in 1978. The festival grounds are located at 4270 River Road, in Rhinelander. CLICK HERE for a complete schedule of events and ticket information.

July 8-10 the 49th Annual Iola Car Show will take place. This year’s theme is ‘The ‘70s Show-Rerun’. The featured guest is Barry Williams who played Greg Brady on the Brady Bunch. The cost to attend is $20 at the gate, or a three-day pass is $30. Gates open each day at 6 a.m. CLICK HERE for a complete schedule of events and ticket information.

Taste ‘N Glow is a new event for central Wisconsin, which replaces Balloon Fest and Rib Fest. Families will find the same events they’ve loved at Balloon Fest at a new location. The event is Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 140914 Stettin Dr., in Marathon. The popular balloon glow will be held Friday and Saturday nights from 9-10 p.m. The event concludes Sunday morning with a balloon flight and pancake breakfast. CLICK HERE for a complete schedule of events. There is no cost, but a $1 donation is appreciated.

Chalk Fest will again be held on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau. Artist will use chalk to decorated the sidewalk squares all along the block and through its center. CLICK HERE for more information.

A shuttle will stop at the corner of Jefferson and 4th Street in Wausau every half hour from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and transport people to Taste ‘N Glow.

