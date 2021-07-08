Advertisement

Gov. Evers vetoes Mill Bill

By WSAW Staff and Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bipartisan bill designed to help save two shuttered paper mills in Wisconsin Rapids and Park Falls.

Evers says he objected to the bill financing loans to purchase the closed paper mills because it uses federal COVID-19 relief money instead of state funds. He says using the federal money would not be allowed saying it’s not a reliable funding source to provide long-term assistance.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to the co-author of the bill, Republican Senator Patrick Testin of Stevens Point, on his thoughts about the veto.

“The loan fund at WEDC (Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation) its broke right now so there’s no money. It was a poison pill out of the gate that we rejected, this was the cleanest proposal we had, that’s why we passed the bill clean through both houses. And unfortunately its been vetoed,” said Testin.

Governor Evers says he supports efforts to provide long-term relief to both mills.

