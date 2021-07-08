Advertisement

Gov. Evers to take action on Wisconsin budget Thursday

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19,...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers will take action on the $87 billion state budget Thursday.

The governor is making stops across the state, starting with a visit to Cumberland Elementary School in Whitefish Bay. His administration says he will “take action” on the 2021-2023 budget. It’s unclear if the governor will sign the entire budget, veto certain items or rewrite some items. Wisconsin’s governor has broad veto powers.

The two-year spending plan focuses on K-12 education, health care, transportation, and a $3.3 billion tax cut.

The governor will travel to Green Bay this afternoon for a news conference at UW-Green Bay’s Cofrin Library. He’s scheduled to speak there at 3:30 p.m.

The governor toured the aging building this year. The Joint Finance Committee approved $96 million in funding to replace the library.

As Action 2 News previously reported, a feasibility study done in 2020 found renovation wouldn’t be cost effective.

A new building would be four-to-five stories and include a “new technology hub,” including Cofrin Library programs.

