Gov. Evers to take action on Wisconsin budget Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers will take action on the $87 billion state budget Thursday.

The governor is making stops across the state, starting with a visit to Cumberland Elementary School in Whitefish Bay. His administration says he will “take action” on the 2021-2023 budget. It’s unclear if the governor will sign the entire budget, veto certain items or rewrite some items. Wisconsin’s governor has broad veto powers.

The two-year spending plan focuses on K-12 education, health care, transportation, and a $3.3 billion tax cut.

The governor will travel to Green Bay this afternoon for a news conference at UW-Green Bay’s Cofrin Library. He’s scheduled to speak there at 3:30 p.m.

The governor toured the aging building this year. The Joint Finance Committee approved $96 million in funding to replace the library.

As Action 2 News previously reported, a feasibility study done in 2020 found renovation wouldn’t be cost effective.

A new building would be four-to-five stories and include a “new technology hub,” including Cofrin Library programs.

