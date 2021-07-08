First Alert Weather: Clouds to some sun and warmer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The day will start off with clouds but sunshine will become a bit more common as the day wears on. A warmer afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Clouds to some sun, warmer. (WSAW)

A few clouds tonight and cool. Lows ranging from the mid to upper 40s in the Northwoods, to the low 50s in Central Wisconsin. Friday will feature a fair amount of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunshine along with a few clouds to wrap up the work week. (WSAW)

A pleasant weekend ahead. (WSAW)

The upcoming weekend has some delightful weather conditions for mid-July. Sunshine along with a few clouds on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s on Saturday, while mid to upper 70s on Sunday.

Still dry for Monday with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Wednesday is partly sunny with afternoon showers or storms possible. Highs in the low 80s. Thursday has a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers or a storm. Highs in the low 80s.

