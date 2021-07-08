Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Clouds to some sun and warmer

A stretch of nicer weather is on the way for the upcoming weekend.
Sun along with clouds this afternoon and warmer.
Sun along with clouds this afternoon and warmer.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The day will start off with clouds but sunshine will become a bit more common as the day wears on. A warmer afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Clouds to some sun, warmer.
Clouds to some sun, warmer.(WSAW)

A few clouds tonight and cool. Lows ranging from the mid to upper 40s in the Northwoods, to the low 50s in Central Wisconsin. Friday will feature a fair amount of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunshine along with a few clouds to wrap up the work week.
Sunshine along with a few clouds to wrap up the work week.(WSAW)
A pleasant weekend ahead.
A pleasant weekend ahead.(WSAW)

The upcoming weekend has some delightful weather conditions for mid-July. Sunshine along with a few clouds on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s on Saturday, while mid to upper 70s on Sunday.

Still dry for Monday with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Wednesday is partly sunny with afternoon showers or storms possible. Highs in the low 80s. Thursday has a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers or a storm. Highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Malvick
Antigo man charged with attempting to kill woman during hit and run
Gary Cameron, 57
DOJ identifies armed Greshman man shot by deputy following traffic crash
Wausau's Luke Fenhaus is the 2021 Slinger Nationals Champion and will race with the Camping...
Fenhaus wins Slinger Nationals, earns spot in SRX race Saturday night
Manitowoc County Wind Tower equipment blocks roadway.
WATCH: Wind tower equipment goes off roadway in Manitowoc Co., closure in effect until further notice
3 killed in northern Wisconsin house fire; 3 escape blaze

Latest News

Significantly cooler today. Temperatures nearly 20-degrees below normal today.
First Alert Weather: Cooler & Unsettled Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day - Stormy Tuesday on the way
First Alert Weather Day - Stormy Tuesday on the way
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
First Alert Weather Hot start to the week with storms and heavy rain likely Tuesday
First Alert Weather Hot start to the week with storms and heavy rain likely Tuesday