FBI: Motive uncertain in fatal shooting of Indiana officer

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — An FBI official says investigators haven’t yet determined the motive for the ambush shooting of a western Indiana police officer outside an FBI office in Terre Haute.

FBI Indianapolis special agent in charge Paul Keenan says the suspected gunman in the Wednesday afternoon shooting remained hospitalized Thursday after being shot by an FBI agent.

The shooting killed Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year department veteran who had been a federal task force officer since 2010.

Detective Greg Ferency, a 30 year Veteran with the Terre Haute Police Department was shot and killed today in the line...

Posted by Terre Haute Police Department on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Keenan says the filing of federal charges was “imminent” against the suspected gunman and that his identity wasn’t being released until then.

