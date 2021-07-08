Family of man that built century-old iconic mansion in Wittenberg gather for reunion, tour

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - Nearly 50 descendants of one of Wittenberg’s more notable residents returned to the iconic home he built nearly a century ago.

Relatives of Fred Kersten gathered at the pink mansion on Webb Street Thursday morning to see the homes incredible transformation. Kersten came to Wittenberg at the age of 16 from Germany and later built the home. The home sat vacant for nearly 25 years after his death and was in need of repairs. Two separate families, unrelated to Kersten, had a major role in its restoration.

Thursday, the Kersten family was allowed to come to the home for a special tour as part of their family reunion.

Kersten’s granddaughter, Andrea Hahn, had special memories of the home.

“I lived there when I was in sixth grade. We moved here and we did live upstairs for a year,” Hahn said.

Most of the family traveled all the way from California and Arizona. A few who still live throughout Wisconsin made the commute.

Family said Fred Kersten was responsible for much of Wittenberg’s development and gain notoriety for owning the first car in the area. He died in 1951.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.