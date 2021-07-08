Advertisement

5 central Wisconsin men to be charged with attempted murder following Sun Prairie shooting

Suspects in Sun Prairie shooting
Suspects in Sun Prairie shooting(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WSAW) - Five people from central Wisconsin will be charged with attempted homicide next week in Dane County for their alleged roles in a shooting last fall in Sun Prairie.

Jerrod Worzella, 24; Curtis Gadke, 36; Luke Harmon, 29; Riley Esselman, 23; and Brandon Hermanson, 37 were arrested in April. Online court records list Worzella as having a Hatley address. The other co-defendants live in Wisconsin Rapids.

Sun Prairie Police were called to the Foxdale Apartments in Sun Prairie on Sept. 9, 2020, for the report of a shooting. Officers found a 19-year-old man had been shot inside an apartment. The victim had a gunshot wound to his hand and an eye injury. He was taken to a local hospital.

Witnesses at the scene told police a male suspect had used an AR-style rifle. The investigation spanned several months.

Worzella, Hermanson, and Gadke are expected to make their first court appearance next Thursday. Esselman and Harmon are expected to be charged Friday.

